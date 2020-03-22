St. Louis Cardinals baseball will return to 104.9 KYTN Monday night, in a classic way.

Due to the suspension of the baseball season, the Cardinals will be airing “Classic Games” this week from the 2011 World Series Championship season.

The first games will feature the Cardinals playing the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, with broadcast on Monday thru Friday starting at 6:15, with Saturday’s game at 6:00 and Sunday at 12:00.

The 2011 season featured former and past Cardinals players, such as Albert Pujols, Matt Holliday, Yadier Molina, Lance Berkman, David Freese and Colby Rasmus.