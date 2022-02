A classroom lab at Inman School in Paris is named in honor of a Martin native.

“The Latta Lab” is named in honor of the late Todd Latta, a teacher and coach at Inman School, who passed away in October 2020 at the age of 47. He was a Martin native and graduated Westview High School in 1991.

Todd Latta was also a member of the Thunderbolt Radio family from 1990 to 1991.