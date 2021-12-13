Clean Up Continues in the Fulton County Community of Cayce

The Cayce community in Fulton County took a direct tornado strike on Friday night.

Major damage was received to homes, the Cayce Fire Department, utility infrastructure and a recently constructed business.

Cayce resident Tyler Blades told Thunderbolt News his family received the tornado warning, and had about nine minutes to react to the approaching storm.(AUDIO)

It was confirmed that one people was killed during the storm, with other injuries report.

Utility crews were still on the scene Sunday afternoon, installing new poles and lines.

Photos from the Cayce community have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.