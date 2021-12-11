Clean up, recovery following Dresden tornado

Clean-up continues in Dresden following a devastating tornado Friday night that destroyed the city hall, police department, and fire department buildings, as well as several homes, businesses, and churches, particularly in the downtown area.

In a press conference Saturday morning, Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker said…

The City of Dresden and the Dresden Police Department have instituted a curfew from dusk to dawn for the city limits.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum also gave an update on state and federal aid and the county buildings.

WCMES Superintendent Faron Collins said eight substations were damaged in the storm with seven of those being brought back online.

Collins says several power poles were broken and will have to be replaced and asked customers to be patient.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says a decision will be made Sunday regarding schools on Monday, but anticipates schools could be closed for a few days.