Clearloop acquired by Silicon Ranch Corp, both Tennessee companies

Nashville-based Clearloop, which recently broke ground on a solar farm in Jackson, has been acquired by another Nashville-based company.

Silicon Ranch Corporation announced yesterday that it has bought Clearloop in a deal with undisclosed terms.

Both companies were founded by former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen.

Clearloop will keep running under its brand name and Memphis native and CEO co-founder Laura Zapata will continue leading the company.

Talking with Thunderbolt Radio News last month before the company’s ground-breaking in Jackson, Zapata said…

Clearloop offers agreements enabling companies to compensate for their carbon emissions impact by paying to fund new solar panels in communities with the dirtiest electric grids.

Silicon Ranch is the U.S. solar platform for Shell.