Clearloop to break ground Thursday on Jackson solar farm

Clearloop, a startup co-founded by former Governor Phil Bredesen, will break ground Thursday on a clean energy solar farm in Jackson.

The one-megawatt solar farm will provide enough clean energy to power 200 homes and help clean up the grid in a state currently receiving less than one percent of electricity from solar power.

Clearloop co-founder Laura Zapata tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the project.

Zapata says the company is looking ahead at more projects across the state.

Zapata says it’s gratifying to see this project come together in West Tennessee.

Thursday’s groundbreaking event is from 5:00 until 7:00 at 2469 Technology Center Drive near the Jackson TCAT campus.

Beyond the groundbreaking, the community event features several activities, including a Virtual Reality experience, free barbecue and ice cream, and other fun activities for the whole family.

To learn more about Clearloop, visit http://clearloop.us.