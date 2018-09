Martin native Chad Clifton and the 1998 National Champion Tennessee Vols will be honored Saturday when Tennessee hosts Florida at Neyland Stadium.

Clifton, a former Westview Chargers standout and member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, along with other players, coaches, and support staff will be in Knoxville to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the national championship season.

Clifton was a Mr. Football winner for the Chargers and won a Super Bowl with the Packers.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...