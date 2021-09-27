Clifton man charged in shooting death of Hardin County deputy

A Clifton man is charged with murder in the shooting death of a Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says 48-year-old Todd Alan Stricklin was arrested Sunday morning and booked into the Hardin County Jail before being transferred to the Chester County Jail.

Earhart says initial information indicates that just after 8:30 Saturday night, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies and a Clifton Police officer were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Stricklin, who was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered Stricklin to drop the weapon, but he refused. As Deputy Matthew Locke approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him. Locke was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Stricklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the search. A few hours later, Stricklin was found and taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Stricklin is charged with one count of First Degree Murder.