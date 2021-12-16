Climatologists explain December tornadoes in the Southeast

The tornadoes that ripped through multiple states, killing dozens of people, were created by a very specific set of climate conditions, according to two Tennessee climatologists.

University of Tennessee Associate Professor of Geography Kelsey Ellis says December tornadoes aren’t unusual in the Southeast, and says these types of storms occur when cold, dense air interacts with warm air, creating unstable climate conditions.

She notes the fact that one of the powerful tornadoes traveled more than 230 miles is, as she puts it, an “extreme anomaly.”

In the Department of Geosciences at Middle Tennessee State University, Alisa Haas points out that because tornadoes can occur any time of day, it’s important to have multiple reliable methods for receiving warnings, since power and cellphone service often go down during severe weather.

She adds increasing research on these events could help with preparedness.

So far, the National Weather Service has reported at least 38 tornadoes occurred simultaneously during the outbreak.