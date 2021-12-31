Clinton Man Arrested for Drugs and Weapon Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a Carlisle County deputy lead to the arrest of a Clinton man on multiple charges.

Carlsile County Sheriff’s Office reports said a vehicle traveling on U.S.51 near Arlington, was stopped for speeding.

When approaching the vehicle, reports said the deputy detected the odor of marijuana.

63 year old Steve Roberson was searched, with a methamphetamine and marijuana pipe located in his pocket.

A continued search by officers yielded a .9-milimeter handgun, with Roberson being a convicted felon for trafficking in a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.

He was taken into custody on charges that included of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.