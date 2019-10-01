A Clinton man suffered an injury from a box cutter blade during a fight in Paducah.

Police reports said officers were called to a Paducah business on Monday afternoon, where Justin Turner sought help for a large laceration to his back.

Turner said he had was involved in an argument over money, and agreed to meet at Noble Park with 21 year old Nathan Tynes, of Clinton, and 25 year old Tiffany Bass, of Paducah.

Police reports said Tynes and Bass then assaulted Turner at the park, with Ms. Bass cutting him with the blade.

Tynes and Ms. Bass were later located by Paducah officers, with Ms. Bass arrested and charged with second degree assault, and Tynes charged with complicity to second degree assault.