Area residents will lose one hour of sleep, but gain longer daylight hours, as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Officially on Sunday morning at 2:00, clocks will move forward one hour, as the new time period begins.

The change of the clock each year is also a time in which homeowners and businesses are encouraged to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

To adjust to the new time, residents are always encouraged to set their clocks ahead the full hour at bedtime on Saturday night, to avoid being late for work or church on Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving Time will be in affect until November 1st, when Standard Time will return.