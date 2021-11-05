Clocks to “Fall Back” One Hour This Weekend

Area residents are reminded to set their clocks back one hour at bedtime on Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time will officially come to an end at 2:00 on Sunday morning, as Standard Time will return.

The “fall back” in time will allow for more daylight in the mornings, but earlier darkness in the evenings.

With the weekend time change, Standard Time will remain in effect until March 13th, when we again move the clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.