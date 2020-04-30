Barbers, stylists, nail technicians, massage therapists, and tattoo artists in Tennessee can go back to work next Wednesday, as Governor Bill Lee announced yesterday that those businesses can reopen May 6th in 89 of the state’s 95 counties.

Lee’s executive order Tuesday said those businesses would be closed until May 29th, but included a clause stating the plan could be changed by an additional executive order.

During his press briefing Wednesday, Governor Lee said he knows those workers want to go back to work, and he wants them to go back to work safely.

Guidelines for close-contact businesses will be posted on the state’s website.

The governor’s executive order does not affect the six Tennessee counties which operate their own health departments – Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Sullivan and Shelby Counties.