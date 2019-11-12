School Delays for Tuesday, November 12
-Benton County Schools (2 hour delay Tuesday)
-Dyersburg State Community College (2 hour delay Tuesday)
-UT Martin will be on a delayed scheduled opening at 10, 8 & 930 classes are cancelled
North American Container Corporation (Martin & Sharon) will start at 7, one hour late
Tennessee
Central Christian Academy -Martin – Closed
Henry County – Closed
Lake County – Closed
Obion County – Closed
Union City Schools – Closed
Weakley County – Closed
Pumpkin Patch Day Care – PUMPKIN PATCH III CLOSED
Kentucky
Ballard County – Closed
Caldwell County – Closed
Calloway County – Closed
Carlisle County – Closed
Christian County – Closed
Christian Fellowship – Closed
Community Christian Academy – Closed
Crittenden County – Closed
Fulton City – Closed
Fulton County – Closed
Graves County – Closed
Hickman County – Closed
Livingston County – Closed
Lyon County – Closed
Marshall County – Closed
Mayfield City – Closed
McCracken County – Closed
Murray City – Closed
Murray State – Hopkinsville – Closed
Murray State- Henderson – Closed
Murray State- Madisonville – Opening At 10:00 AM
Murray Watch Center – Closed
Paducah City – Closed
St. Mary Schools – Paducah – Closed
Trigg County – Closed
Wkctc – Closed
Fulton Co. Transit – Running-Dialysis Only. Inclement Weather
Senior Citizens Of Fulton County – Closed – Both Hickman & Fulton Centers