School Delays for Tuesday, November 12

-Benton County Schools (2 hour delay Tuesday)

-Dyersburg State Community College (2 hour delay Tuesday)

-UT Martin will be on a delayed scheduled opening at 10, 8 & 930 classes are cancelled

North American Container Corporation (Martin & Sharon) will start at 7, one hour late

Tennessee

Central Christian Academy -Martin – Closed

Henry County – Closed

Lake County – Closed

Obion County – Closed

Union City Schools – Closed

Weakley County – Closed

Pumpkin Patch Day Care – PUMPKIN PATCH III CLOSED

Kentucky

Ballard County – Closed

Caldwell County – Closed

Calloway County – Closed

Carlisle County – Closed

Christian County – Closed

Christian Fellowship – Closed

Community Christian Academy – Closed

Crittenden County – Closed

Fulton City – Closed

Fulton County – Closed

Graves County – Closed

Hickman County – Closed

Livingston County – Closed

Lyon County – Closed

Marshall County – Closed

Mayfield City – Closed

McCracken County – Closed

Murray City – Closed

Murray State – Hopkinsville – Closed

Murray State- Henderson – Closed

Murray State- Madisonville – Opening At 10:00 AM

Murray Watch Center – Closed

Paducah City – Closed

St. Mary Schools – Paducah – Closed

Trigg County – Closed

Wkctc – Closed

Fulton Co. Transit – Running-Dialysis Only. Inclement Weather

Senior Citizens Of Fulton County – Closed – Both Hickman & Fulton Centers