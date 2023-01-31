Closings and Cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Closings and cancellations will be updated as information is provided.
Weakley County Schools
Obion County Schools
Union City Schools
Central Christian Academy
Gibson County Schools
Bradford Schools
Humboldt Schools
Trenton Schools
Henry County Schools
Paris Schools
Lake County Schools
Carroll County Schools
Carroll Academy
West Carroll Schools
Dyer County Schools
Dyersburg Schools
Benton County Schools
Fulton County Schools (NTI)
Fulton City Schools (NTI)
UT Martin classes are canceled for Wednesday
Dyersburg State will have virtual classes Wednesday
Weakley County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday.
Weakley County Circuit Court and General Sessions Clerks office will be closed on Wednesday. If you are scheduled for court at 8:30 am, contact the office on Thursday for your new court date. If you have a case with someone who is currently being held in the Weakley County Jail, these cases will be heard in the Courtroom at the Weakley County Jail at 10:00 a.m.
Obion County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday.
Stanley Black and Decker in Martin 1st Shift for Wednesday will be on a delayed schedule, beginning at 8am for those who can make it in safely to work.
UFP in Martin and Sharon 1st Shift for Wednesday is canceled.
Parker-Hannifin in Greenfield 1st Shift for Wednesday is canceled.
WE CARE Thrift Store will be closed Wednesday.
The Refuge Church Soul Food Café in Union City for Thursday is canceled.