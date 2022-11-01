Closure of Highway 51-North Causing Traffic Issues in Obion County

Officials in Obion County are concerned about a shift in traffic, following the recent shut down of Highway-51 North.

County Mayor Steve Carr said the closure and detour, due to work on the I-69 project, has created a traffic problem for motorists.(AUDIO)

Mayor Carr said it appears the issue may continue for the next few months.(AUDIO)

With complaints of large trucks using smaller side roads off of the Ken-Tenn Highway, Mayor Carr said he is hoping that additional signage will be erected to help motorists until the four lane is re-opened.