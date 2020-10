The closure of KY 2208 at Cane Creek Culvert in Hickman County is being extended to October 28th.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the extended closure is to allow the Cane Creek Culvert to be replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum arch culvert.

This closure of KY 2208 is about a quarter-mile north of the KY 58 intersection near the Crowley Community.

That section of KY 2208 has been closed since October 5th.