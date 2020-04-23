A section of KY 3061 in Hickman County will be closed Friday to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

The closure is near the south end of KY 3061 between KY 944 and Humphreys Road.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the roadway at this site is expected to close around 7:30 Friday morning and reopen to traffic around 3:00 Friday afternoon.

There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 307 or KY 1283.

The project is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.