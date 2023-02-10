Coach and Administrators Applaud Accomplishment of Obion County Football Signee

Staff members at Obion County Central High School say they are proud of the accomplishments of football player Johnny Light.

After a stellar four years on the field, the senior running back signed this week to continue his education and playing days at Missouri Southern State University.

Head coach Justin Palmer said the signing ceremony was a big day for the football program.(AUDIO)

Principal Barry Kendall said Light was very deserving of the opportunity to celebrate his accomplishments.(AUDIO)

During the signing ceremony, Athletic Director Corry Essary said Light set a pattern for returning players.(AUDIO)

Light finished his playing days with the Rebels as an All-State selection, who rushed for over 3,000 yards.