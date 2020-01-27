The South Fulton Red Devils basketball team has won two straight district games after wins over Greenfield and Dresden last week.

On Saturday morning’s Coaches’ Corner, South Fulton Coach Pete Angelos took us through the battle with Dresden.

Coach Angelos went on to say that the early-season struggles seem to be improving as the season begins to wind down.

When asked about what the most important fundamental to coach may be, Coach Angelos said:

South Fulton will take a one-game break from district play as the Red Devils host Twin City rival Fulton City Tuesday night.