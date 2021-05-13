Coach Cal Luther, 93, Martin

A Celebration of Life service for Coach Cal Luther, age 93, of Martin, will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:00 at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray, Kentucky.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 1:00 until service time.

Coach Luther was a two-time OVC Coach of the Year with the Murray State and UT Martin men’s basketball programs, and is enshrined in the OVC, Murray State, and UT Martin Halls of Fame.

Bob Ward and Ernie Neal, associate coaches with Coach Luther at UTM, will be speaking at Sunday’s service.