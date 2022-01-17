Coach Don Durden on coaching clinics

Greenfield assistant girls coach Don Durden is in his 61st year of coaching high school basketball, and on Saturday’s Coaches Corner, he talked about learning from several collegiate coaches when he and the late Dresden coach Chuck West began attending coaching clinics.

(AUDIO)

Coach Durden lead the 1984 Greenfield Yellowjackets to the first basketball championship in Weakley County.

While retired from education, Coach Durden remains active on the bench next to Greenfield girls coach Tori Liggett.