The UT-Martin Skyhawks took a big hit to the chin with Saturday’s football loss at Austin Peay.

The 38-24 loss has coach Jason Simpson’s team now looking for help in games against both Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State.

During Media Day at Hardy Graham Stadium on Monday, coach Simpson addressed the game.

Now at (5-2) in Ohio Valley Conference play, coach Simpson talked about the teams final game at home on Saturday.

The Skyhawks will celebrate Senior Day for 21 players, who will be recognized in advance of the 2:00 kickoff.