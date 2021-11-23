Coach Jason Simpson Talks About Skyhawks Playoff Appearance on Saturday
The UT-Martin Skyhawks will travel to Springfield, Missouri on Saturday for the opening game of the NCAA Division 1 Football Championships.
The (9-2) Skyhawks will face (8-3) Missouri State, who play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
On Monday, UT-Martin fell five spots in the FCS Coaches poll to No.13, following their 31-14 loss Saturday at Southeast Missouri State.
During Media Day on Monday, coach Jason Simpson talked about this past Saturday’s game and the chance to play in the post-season.(AUDIO)
Coach Simpson commented on the opportunity to not host a game at Hardy Graham Stadium.(AUDIO)
Kickoff of the Skyhawks and Bears playoff game will begin at 3:00.