Coach Jason Simpson Talks About Skyhawks Playoff Appearance on Saturday

The UT-Martin Skyhawks will travel to Springfield, Missouri on Saturday for the opening game of the NCAA Division 1 Football Championships.

The (9-2) Skyhawks will face (8-3) Missouri State, who play in the Missouri Valley Conference.

On Monday, UT-Martin fell five spots in the FCS Coaches poll to No.13, following their 31-14 loss Saturday at Southeast Missouri State.

During Media Day on Monday, coach Jason Simpson talked about this past Saturday’s game and the chance to play in the post-season.(AUDIO)

Coach Simpson commented on the opportunity to not host a game at Hardy Graham Stadium.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of the Skyhawks and Bears playoff game will begin at 3:00.