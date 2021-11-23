November 22, 2021
Coach Jason Simpson Talks About Skyhawks Playoff Appearance on Saturday

UT-Martin Skyhawks football coach Jason Simpson has his team back in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship playoffs…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

The UT-Martin Skyhawks will travel to Springfield, Missouri on Saturday for the opening game of the NCAA Division 1 Football Championships.

The (9-2) Skyhawks will face (8-3) Missouri State, who play in the Missouri Valley Conference.

On Monday, UT-Martin fell five spots in the FCS Coaches poll to No.13, following their 31-14 loss Saturday at Southeast Missouri State.

During Media Day on Monday, coach Jason Simpson talked about this past Saturday’s game and the chance to play in the post-season.(AUDIO)

 

Coach Simpson commented on the opportunity to not host a game at Hardy Graham Stadium.(AUDIO)

 

Kickoff of the Skyhawks and Bears playoff game will begin at 3:00.

Charles Choate

