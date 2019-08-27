The Lake County Falcons defeated the Union City Golden Tornadoes 58-16 Friday night, in a statement win for the Falcons.

Head Coach Josh Puckett was on Saturday morning’s Coaches Corner and gave details about Friday’s game.

When asked about what Union City did well on Friday night, Coach Puckett told Thunderbolt Radio:

Lake County now moves on to an unusual opponent, as the Single-A Falcons taking on the Crockett County Cavaliers in Four-A. Coach Puckett spoke on how this matchup came to fruition.

Lake County will play at Crockett County this Friday night at 7:00.