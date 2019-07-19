South Fulton football coach Eric Knott is excited to be back on the field with his team.

During Media Day on Thursday, coach Knott spoke with Thunderbolt News about his return, following treatments last season for throat cancer.

South Fulton returns to the field following a (3-8) season, which concluded with an opening round Class-A playoff loss at Freedom Prep.

But, with the return of a talented group, that includes Greg Davis, Dalton Gray, Drew Barclay and Bryce McFarland, coach Knott says he has big expectations.

South Fulton will open their season on the road at Stewart County on August 23rd, and will return for their home opener on August 30th against Fulton County.