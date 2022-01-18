Coach Mike Vrabel Talks About Bengals, Titans Run Game

The Tennessee Titans will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Titans will make their first appearance in the playoffs, following a bye week, with the Bengals advancing with a 26-19 Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Titans are the No.1 see in the AFC with a (12-5) record, while the Bengals are the fourth seed with a record of (11-7).

During Monday’s press conference, coach Mike Vrabel talked about their loss to the Bengals last season, and the play of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.(AUDIO)

The Titans Derrick Henry will be back with the team for the playoff game, with coach Vrabel talking about the importance of run game.(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the Bengals and Titans game will begin at 3:30, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 2:00.

Saturday’s game in Nashville is sold out.