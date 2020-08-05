Obion County Central football coach Paul Decker is glad the season can finally get underway.

Following an order by Governor Bill Lee allowing contact sports to be held in the Fall, schools were given the go ahead for practice to begin this week.

After an opportunity to personally thank Governor Lee during a visit to Troy, coach Decker said he was ready for players to get back on the field.

Coach Decker said Tennessee high school players are fortunate at the opportunity being given to play on Friday nights.

The Rebels will begin their season on August 21st, when they play host to Gibson County.