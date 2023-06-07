Coach Ryan Ridder Basketball Camp at UT-Martin

The UT-Martin Athletics Department has announced a basketball camp for area youth.

The Skyhawks men’s basketball team will host the “Coach Ryan Ridder Kids Camp” from June 19th-thru-the-22nd.

Coach Ridder’s camp is being held to teach and develop basketball fundamentals, with the help of the Skyhawks coaching staff and players.

The camp is for both boys and girls in first thru eighth grade, and will include competitions and live play.

The camp is $160 and will be held each day from 9:00 until 4:00.

For additional information, contact UT-Martin Athletics.