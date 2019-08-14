At Tuesday night’s Meet the Skyhawks event at A.B. Cheatham’s in downtown Martin, UT Martin head football coach Jason Simpson spoke on the season that starts in two weeks.

Coach Simpson told Thunderbolt Radio what an event like this means to him and the rest of the Skyhawks athletics.

Coach Simpson went on to speak about what the most difficult task will be for his Skyhawks team this year: the schedule.

UT Martin kicks off the 2019 football season two weeks from tomorrow: Thursday, August 29, as the Skyhawks get set to host Northwestern State.