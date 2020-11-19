WCMT will carry Coach Anthony Stewart’s memorial service Sunday afternoon on the radio.

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital President and General Manager said, “Coach Stewart’s persona touched thousands of our radio listeners who followed his Skyhawk basketball team on radio. Coach Stewart’s pre and post game interviews and his basketball ball team’s games were broadcast on our radio stations and because of his community interaction and his love for Martin and the surrounding area we will air Coach Stewart’s Memorial Service “live” on WCMT stations 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, 103.3 and 1410 at 3:00 Sunday afternoon”