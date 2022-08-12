‘Coaches Corner’ at a different corner for first time in 42 years

For the first time in 42 years, WCMT’s “Coaches Corner” will have a new home at Blue Oak Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Martin.

Since 1981, “Coaches Corner” has been a fixture on Saturday mornings from 8:30 until 10:00 at The Hearth.

When The Hearth closed recently, Blue Oak owners Chris and Amanda Hayden offered to host the long-running show.

For the next few weeks, the restaurant will be open only for coaches.

As for the public, Blue Oak Oyster Bar & Grill is preparing to have the restaurant open for breakfast in a few weeks.

“Coaches Corner” begins at 8:30 every Saturday morning until the end of March.