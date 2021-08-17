Coaches Weigh in On New TSSAA Regions

High school football season is set to begin this week, and with it come new regional alignments from the TSSAA. On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, coaches weighed in on the effects of the new regions.

Coach Eric Knott of South Fulton said he wasn’t sure of the logic behind certain placements.

Meanwhile, Westview’s Jarod Neal talked about sharing a region with neighboring Union City.

High school football kicks off this Thursday as Westview hosts Dresden at 7. You can hear the call from Hardy Graham Stadium on MIX 101.3.