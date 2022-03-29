Coady Says Everett-Stewart Regional Airport Is Valuable to Region

Board members at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport have selected Don Coady, of Martin, as the next Airport Manager.

Following multiple phases of the interview process, board Chairman Wayne McCreight said Coady was determined to be the best fit for the position.(AUDIO)

Coady told Thunderbolt News that he was excited to take the position, following a long career in education and coaching football.(AUDIO)

Coady said the Union City airport plays a significant role to not only Obion and Weakley County, but to the entire region as well.(AUDIO)

Due to his commitments at Westview, Coady said he will begin his new position at Everett-Stewart Airport on May 1st.