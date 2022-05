Everett-Stewart Regional Airport Manager Don Coady took part in his first board meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, Coady’s report included the increase in fuel at the facility.(AUDIO)

When giving his Manager’s report, the former longtime Westview teacher and football coach talked about his beginning at the airport.(AUDIO)

Coady began at the airport on May 1st, and has been training with interim-Manager Jim Bondurant.