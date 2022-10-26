October 26, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Coats Still Being…

Coats Still Being Accepted for the “Warm Hearts Coat Drive”

Coats Still Being Accepted for the “Warm Hearts Coat Drive”

David Brewer, of Kenton United Methodist Church, drops off a supply of coats to Davita Stephenson, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting in Union City….there is still time to contribute to the “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” in both Union City and Martin….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

There is still time to make a donation to our annual “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” to help those in need.

Coats for children and adults can be dropped off at the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” studios in Union City, or at the WCMT studios in Martin.

All coats donated in Union City and Martin are cleaned by Town and Country Dry Cleaners.

Those accepted in Union City are then taken for distribution at The Refuge Church, with the coats in Martin taken to Wee-Care Ministries.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology