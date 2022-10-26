Coats Still Being Accepted for the “Warm Hearts Coat Drive”

There is still time to make a donation to our annual “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” to help those in need.

Coats for children and adults can be dropped off at the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” studios in Union City, or at the WCMT studios in Martin.

All coats donated in Union City and Martin are cleaned by Town and Country Dry Cleaners.

Those accepted in Union City are then taken for distribution at The Refuge Church, with the coats in Martin taken to Wee-Care Ministries.