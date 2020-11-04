The City of Dresden will have a new alderman on its City Board following yesterday’s election.

Dresden voters elected three alderman to the board with newcomer Ralph W. Cobb, Jr. receiving 863 votes, followed by incumbents Kenneth W. Moore with 709, and Willie Parker with 704.

Joyce Hurt was not re-elected to the City Board after receiving 567 votes.

After last night’s results, new Dresden alderman Ralph Cobb told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Cobb says he’s thankful for the support he received during the campaign.

(AUDIO)

Cobb, Moore, and Parker along with Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday, and Sandra Klutts make up the Dresden City Board.