Former Sharon Police Chief Ricky Cobb is the new Service Officer for the Weakley County Veterans Affairs office.

Cobb retired April 30th after 35 years in law enforcement and replaces former Service Officer Rick McKenzie, who retired May 15th.

Cobb tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he wanted to serve the county even after his retirement from a long career in law enforcement.

Cobb is also an 18 year veteran of the Army and Tennessee Army National Guard and served his country as a Sergeant in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.