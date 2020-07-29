The Union City School System has announced two moves in the basketball ranks.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens says former Obion County Central head coach, Bill Kail, will now take over the position of head middle school coach.

Kail also serves as the middle school baseball coach.

Former middle school basketball coach Andre Coby has joined the staff of high school head coach Shane Sisco.

Coby will replace the position of his cousin, Antawn Coby, who took the head coaching job of the Lady Tornadoes program.

Andre Coby will now be an assistant coach along with Marty Sisco and Ronald Ward.