Coby Steps Away from Lady Tornadoes; Rejoins Boys Basketball Staff

A Union City High School basketball program will be getting a new coach.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Antawn Coby has stepped down from the Lady Tornado post after three seasons, to rejoin the boys team as an assistant.

Coby compiled a (38-43) record in three seasons with the girls team, winning one regional tournament game in three appearances.

High school Principal and Athletic Director Jacob Cross said the search to replace Coby would begin immediately, with assistant coaches Mason Storey and Nelson Youngblood now serving in interim roles.

Coby is a 2005 Union City High School graduate, and 2010 Hall of Honors inductee, who took the head coaching position in July of 2020.