‘Code Orange’ set for Thursday, Senior Day Friday in final regular season home series for Skyhawk Volleyball

Winners of five straight decisions, the UT Martin volleyball team closes out the home portion of its 2022 regular season schedule this week against OVC rival Morehead State.

First serve on Thursday is set for 6:00 while the match on Friday will be a 2:00 start.

Thursday’s match is a “Code Orange” event as all fans are encouraged to wear orange while supporting the Skyhawks.

Friday will serve as Senior Day for UT Martin as Logan Wallick, Karen Scanlon, Haeleigh Paulino, and Audrey Haworth will be honored for their career contributions.

The four Skyhawk seniors who will be recognized during Friday’s pregame ceremony have combined for 347 matches played, 2,234 kills, 1,606 assists, 152 service aces, 1, 658 digs and 429 blocks in a UT Martin uniform. That quartet has combined for 11 mentions on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and two OVC Medals of Honor for perfect 4.0 Grade Point Averages.

The Skyhawks enter the final four matches of the 2022 regular season with a one-game lead atop the OVC standings. Sitting at 18-9 overall and 12-2 in league play, UT Martin tops the OVC with a .214 hitting percentage – a figure that increases to .229 against conference opposition.

Wallick ranks in the top-10 in the OVC in kills (3.20 per set, fourth), attack percentage (.288, fifth) and points (3.43 per set, eighth) while Scanlon also ranks in the top-10 in each of the same categories (2.99 kills per set, .264 attack percentage, 3.54 points per set). Paulino’s 0.37 service aces per set is good enough for fourth place in the league while Dylan Mott ranks fifth in the OVC with her 4.22 digs per set average.

These two squads have only faced each other three times in the last four years and have not squared off inside Skyhawk Fieldhouse since Oct. 19, 2019. Last season in a pair of matches in Morehead, Paulino (23 assists, 20 digs) and Kayla Carrell (16 digs) led UT Martin while the duo of Abby Hulsman (20 kills) and Irene Wogenstahl (eight blocks) paced the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Morehead State (13-12, 9-5 OVC) has won five of its last six outings and appear at the top of the OVC’s rankings in both kills (13.01 per set) and assists (12.05 per set). Bridget Bessler has played a big part in the Eagles’ success as the senior leads the league with 10.26 assists per set and has won OVC Setter of the Week three times in the last four weeks (four times overall in 2022).

Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

(UTM Sports Information)