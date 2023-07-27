Cody and Jessica Grills Named Tennessee “Young Farmers of the Year”

The Tennessee “Young Farmers of the Year Award” has been given to a Dyer County couple.

Cody and Jessica Grills were announced as the winners, during the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Summer Conference at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon.

As a ninth-generation farmer, Cody Grills farms with his family in Newbern.

The family farm is a diversified row crop operation consisting of more than 3,000 acres of corn, soybeans and occasionally a winter crop used for seed production with Tennessee Farmers Cooperative.

The Grills have been active on the state and local level for Young Farmers and Ranchers for several years, along with involvement in agricultural organizations such as the Tennessee Soybean Association and the American Soybean Association.

As state winners, the Grills receive a year’s free use of a Case IH tractor up to 150 hours, along with $1,000 and a Kubota RTV from Tennessee Farm Bureau.

The couple will also attend the American Farm Bureau Convention in Salt Lake City in January of 2024, where they will compete for national honors with other state winners.