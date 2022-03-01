Cohen’s bill seeks to name Memphis VA after Tuskegee Airman

Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee has introduced a bill to name the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Memphis after a World War II fighter pilot who was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

Cohen’s office says the bill seeks to name the VA Medical Center in Memphis after Lt. Col. Luke J. Weathers, Jr.

Weathers, who was Black, volunteered in 1942 to train at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama. He joined the Tuskegee Airmen, which included the U.S. Army’s first Black aviators.

Weathers began escorting bombers over Italy in 1944 with the all-Black 332nd Fighter Group, known as the “Red Tails.”

Weathers earned a Distinguished Flying Cross for defending and escorting a damaged U.S. Army Air Corps B-24 Liberator bomber against eight Messerschmitt 109s on November 16, 1944, shooting down two Me-109s.

Luke J. Weathers Day was observed in Memphis on June 25, 1945, an honor that had never been bestowed on an African American in the city of Memphis.

After the war, Weathers graduated from Lane College in Jackson and in 1960, was accepted for employment in the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) as an Air Traffic Controller, where he later became the first African American Air Traffic Controller in Memphis.

(photo: Luke Weathers Flight Academy Facebook)