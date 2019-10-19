A Strong Cold Front will move through the region on Monday.

There is the potential for severe weather with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. A slight risk for severe weather is highlighted southeast of a line from Marianna, Arkansas to Memphis to Camden, Tennessee. There is also the potential for heavy rainfall.

There is uncertainty surrounding the strength of the instability or “fuel” for the storms. Later updates on Sunday will help define the potential and timing.

For preliminary timing…The storms are forecast to move into eastern Arkansas from 3 to 6 am Monday morningreaching the Mississippi River by mid-morning, moving through the rest of north Mississippi and west Tennessee through late morning and afternoon. SNWS

