Cole McAdams Named Vice-Principal at Union City Middle School

A new Vice-Principal has been named at Union City Middle School.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Director of School’s Wes Kennedy has named Cole McAdams to his first administrative position.

The 31 year old McAdams has served as a high school teacher and head baseball coach for six years, and will transition to his position on May 2nd.

McAdams takes over as Vice-Principal for Thel Taylor, who is moving to the school system’s Information Technology Department for the remainder of the year.

Director Kennedy said McAdams has the administrator qualities of organization, work ethic, and desire to make the school system better.