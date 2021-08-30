Colin Johnson announces candidacy for 27th Judicial District Attorney General

Colin Johnson is officially announcing his candidacy for the office of District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District, which includes Weakley and Obion Counties.

Johnson currently serves as Assistant District Attorney and has practiced law for 30 years.

Johnson is a graduate of Rhodes College and The University of Memphis School of Law. He and his wife, LeAnne, have one daughter, Anna Johnson. They are members of Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Johnson also enjoys raising cattle and working on the farm.

Community involvement is a big part of the Johnson family life.

Johnson is the founder and president of the Weakley County Backpack Program that is celebrating its 10th year of feeding children. He is a Rotarian; he has coached numerous ball teams and has served as the public address announcer for Dresden High School athletics. Colin is currently a member of the Dresden Industrial Board and the Martin Housing Authority Board of Directors. In addition, he has acted as co-chairperson for the Tennessee Iris Festival and is a graduate of Leadership Weakley County.

Johnson said, “I am excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Weakley and Obion Counties. It is important to me to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the State of Tennessee and I take seriously my responsibility to protect and obtain justice for victims of crime in the 27th Judicial District.”