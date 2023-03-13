March 13, 2023
College and Career Fair Held at Fulton County High School

Fulton County High School recently held their annual College and Career Fair in Hickman.

The event brings together community partners, businesses, universities and colleges, military branches, and other organizations for students to see and revue.

The purpose of the annual event is to show, and give ideas, to students concerning different career paths.

During the Career Fair, students were able to visit each representative and gain information about their specific opportunities.

Charles Choate

