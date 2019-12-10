The college football bowl season will begin this month, with several teams and games of local interest.

On December 28th at the Cotton Bowl, Memphis will take on Penn State.

On December 30th at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Louisville will play Mississippi State, with the First Responder Bowl featuring Western Kentucky playing Western Michigan.

On December 31st at the Belk Bowl, Kentucky will face Virginia, with the Liberty Bowl featuring Kansas State playing Navy.

And on January 3rd at the Gator Bowl, the Tennessee Volunteers will play Indiana.

The College Football Playoff semi-finals will be played on December 28th, with LSU playing Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, and Ohio State playing Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The two winners will play for the national title on January 13th.