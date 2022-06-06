College National Finals Rodeo unveils draws for UT Martin men’s team at next week’s 74th annual event

Four UT Martin cowboys are set to represent the Skyhawk men’s team at the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo, which will take place on June 12-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association released the draws to the 74th annual CNFR on Friday as UT Martin’s Jack Smithson, Cole Walker, Will McCraw, and Jesse Keysaer will make the 1,255-mile trek to Wyoming.

Smithson will start things off for UT Martin as he will take part in the saddle bronc riding matinee event on Sunday, June 12. Walker (tiedown roping slack, team roping slack), McCraw (tiedown roping slack, team roping slack) and Keysaer (steer wrestling slack) will make their 2022 CNFR debuts on Monday, June 13.

All four Skyhawk cowboys will be in action on Tuesday, June 14. Smithson (saddle bronc riding), Walker (tiedown roping and team roping), McCraw (tiedown roping and team roping) and Keysaer (steer wrestling) will all compete in the slack portion. That evening, McCraw will compete in the performance round in both tiedown roping and team roping (alongside Walker in the latter event).

A pair of UT Martin representatives will ride in the Wednesday, June 15 performance round as Smithson and Keysaer will take part in saddle bronc riding and steer wrestling, respectively. Walker’s performance round in tiedown roping on Friday, June 17 caps off the Skyhawks’ performance before the CNFR championship rounds on Saturday, June 18.

A senior from Springfield, Tenn., Smithson will take part in his first-ever CNFR next week. He ranked eighth in the nation with 1,015 points in saddle bronc riding during the regular season.

Walker is making his second career CNFR appearance as he also competed in team roping at last year’s event. The junior out of Sparta, Tenn. piled up 550 points in team roping (heeler) and 510 additional points in tiedown roping in 2021-22.

Also competing in the second CNFR of his career is McCraw, who participated in team roping at the 2019 version of the event. The senior who hails from East Bend, NC accumulated 550 points in team roping (header) and 335 points in tiedown roping this season.

Keysaer is making his second consecutive CNFR appearance as the junior from Culleoka, Tenn. finished 12th nationally in steer wrestling a year ago. This season, his 875 points in that same event were the eighth-most in the country.

The UT Martin men’s team qualified for the 2022 CNFR after finishing second in the Ozark Region with 5,145 points during its 10-rodeo schedule. The Skyhawks are ranked 14th nationally and will be making their 47th appearance in the last 48 years as a squad. John Luthi, who was named 2022 Ozark Region Coach of the Year, will be making his final appearance at the CNFR as the UT Martin head coach announced his intent to retire at the end of June. Luthi has guided the Skyhawk cowboys to eight top-10 CNFR team finishes since 2005, including the program’s first-ever national championship in 2014.